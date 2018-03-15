‘Power’ Renewed for Season 6, Season 5 Arrives in July

Starz has renewed its hit crime drama series Power for a sixth season and Season 5 is set to premiere on July 1.

"As Power wraps production on season five, we want to acknowledge and thank our spectacular Power team for producing another great season," Starz president of programming Carmi Zlotnik said in a statement . "We are also pleased to announce a pick-up for Season 6."

Curtis ' 50 Cent ' Jackson who stars on and executive producers Power , is set to direct the first episode of Season 6, noted The Hollywood Reporter .

Power stars Omari Hardwick in the lead role as Ghost as he tries to escape his life as a drug kingpin and turn into a legitimate businessman. Joseph Sikora also stars as Ghost's partner Tommy along with Naturi Naughton as Ghost's wife, Tasha St. Patrick.

Power is Starz's top performer, averaging 9.3 million viewers per episode.

By Wade Sheridan, UPI.com