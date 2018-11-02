Presenting A Cosmic Weekend Of Concerts In Pittsfield

Artistic Director Paula Nuss and accompanist Memrie Kelly will collaborate with The Berkshire Concert Choir to present a weekend of "cosmic' entertainment entitled "Planets, Stars And Airs of Space". this presentation is truly promising each and every member a journey into "another dimension" as superbly quoted by Twilight Zone host Rod Serling during the hey day of television.

2 shows will take place on Saturday, November 17th at 7:30 pm with a Sunday matinee on November 18th beginning at 4 pm....Both performances will be held at The handicapped accessible Zion Lutheran Church, located at 74 First St. in Pittsfield.

This show is part of the theatre's 40th anniversary of presentations to the Berkshire county area....Tickets are available at $20 per person, seniors and students are admitted for only $15 and free of charge for all children 12 and under....You can also purchase tickets from choir members prior to or on the day of each show....For more information, log on to their web site, www.berkshireconcertchoir.org