President Trump Signs Music Modernization Act Into Law

Kanye West's controversial visit to the Oval Office wasn't the only order of music-related business for President Trump on Thursday (Oct 11). No. 45 also signed the Music Modernization Act into law.

The new law alters the way artists are paid by streaming services in favor of the artist. Musicians who recorded songs prior to 1972 are ensured royalty payments through streaming services as part of the new act.

The MMA is an update of the previous music copyright law and combines the Allocation for Music Producers Act, the Classics Act and Fair Pay Act. The latter previously excluded stipulations that radio should compensate artists for songs. Musicians like Kid Rock, Mike Love from the Beach Boys, Sam Moore of Sam and Dave and John Rich of Big were on hand to take in the historic event in person.

Trump patted himself on the back after putting pen to paper. “Certain entertainers have been taken advantage for years, but no longer — thanks to Trump. Can you believe it?” he remarked.

Neil Portnow, President and CEO of the Recording Academy celebrated the move. "With the president's signature Thursday, the Music Modernization Act is officially the law of the land," he wrote in a statement. "As we celebrate the harmony and unity that got us here, we applaud the efforts of the thousands of performers, songwriters, and studio professionals who rallied for historic change to ensure all music creators are compensated fairly when their work is used by digital and satellite music services. We thank the members of Congress who championed this issue throughout the past several years to bring music law into the 21st century."

