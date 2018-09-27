Press Conference Set For Friday in Pittsfield to Talk Spectrum, Local TV News

US Sen. Ed Markey is planning legislation to return WCVB-TV and WWLP-TV to Charter Communications subscribers in the Berkshires.

According to a press release from Sen. Markey's office, Sen. Elizabeth Warren will co-sponsor the bill, while Rep. Richard Neal is planning companion legislation.

A press conference has been scheduled by Markey for this Friday at Pittsfield City Hall beginning at 11 a.m. Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer, North Adams Mayor Tom Bernard, Reps. Smitty Pignatelli, Tricia Farley-Bouvier, John Barrett III, and Paul Mark are all among people expected to be on hand during the press conference.

According to a report from Mass Live , Bernard states the importance of having local state programming in the Berkshires -- as opposed to Albany TV stations -- due to it being an election year. During the primary elections, there were debates that had relevance to the Berkshires on WWLP but did not air locally. Instead, residents had to wait until the debate ended up online. The change has effected around 30,000 viewers in the Berkshires who can no longer seek the local programming.

With several races to be decided, including, once again, the Berkshire County District Attorney's race -- with the write-in candidacy of Paul Caccaviello in the November race -- it would certainly be nice to be able to flip on the television and get up to date on what is happening locally in these contested races. Hopefully, this can happen and the next step will be on Friday morning in Pittsfield.