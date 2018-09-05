Primary Election Results

Berkshire County voters went to the polls yesterday as the state held its primary election, and it seems the Berkshires, after the formality of the general election in November – and barring any recounts – will have a new District Attorney. Andrea Harrington defeated incumbent Paul Caccaviello with a 2 percent margin of victory. Harrington garnered 39 percent of the votes as compared to 37 percent by Caccaviello. Judith Knight finished in a distant but respectable third place with 24 percent of the vote. More than 21,000 votes were cast in total.

Meanwhile, in the race for State Senate in the Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin, and Hampden Senate District, one-term incumbent Adams Hinds easily won in blowout fashion over Selectman from Lee, Thomas Wickham. U.S. Representative Richard Neal handily retained his 1st Congressional District seat fending off a challenge from Springfield Attorney, Tahirah Amatul-Wadud.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, a moderate seeking a second term in solidly Democratic Massachusetts, fended off a primary challenge Tuesday from conservative minister Scott Lively, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump who questioned Baker's commitment to the Republican platform. Jay Gonzalez defeated Bob Massie to win the Democratic nomination. That means Baker will face off with Gonzalez in November.

In other election results last night: Democratic congressman Michael Capuano lost the seat he's held for 20 years to Boston city councilor, Ayanna Pressley. Without a Republican opponent on the November ballot, Pressley is almost assured of becoming the state's first black congresswoman.

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren will face off against Republican state Rep. Geoff Diehl in the November contest as she seeks a second six-year term. Diehl won his party’s primary last night. Republican Jay McMahon, an attorney from Cape Cod will challenge Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey in November after a primary win last night. Healey is seeking her second term as the state's attorney general. And longtime Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin has fended off a challenge from Boston City Councilor Josh Zakim.

(Credit goes to the Associated Press for supplying portions of the above information)