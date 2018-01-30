In the latest episode in the never-ending saga regarding Prince's music the late icon's estate says it won a legal battle with the sound engineer who's fighting to put out unreleased music, according to TMZ .

Documents filed by the estate say that sound engineer George Boxill failed to respond to the estate's lawsuit and is now asking a court to declare them the winner's of the battle.

Back in April 2017, Prince’s estate and Paisley Park filed a federal lawsuit against sound engineer George Ian Boxill for control of the six Deliverance tracks featured on Prince's then unreleased Deliverance EP . The lawsuit reportedly estimated the value of the recordings at over $75,000. The six-song EP included tracks recorded between 2006-2008.

Boxill had until Jan. 23 to respond to the estate's lawsuit, which aimed to keep him from releasing the music. The estate says he failed to respond. If the court signs off the estate's request, he won't be able to release the music.

In other Prince news, the estate has its own plans to drop new, previously unreleased music soon. Additionally, the Prince Estate is planning to celebrate the Purple One with a four-day memorial extravaganza in his native hometown of Minneapolis in April. The highlight of the festivities is a live concert presentation titled Prince: Live on the Big Screen at the Target Center on April 21.