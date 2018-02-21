Principal Will Exit Stage Left

After 13 years in the Berkshire Hills Regional School District, Muddy Brook Elementary School Principal Mary Berle has resigned. The Berkshire Eagle reports that Berle told the School Committee about her leaving the job Feb. 15. She will serve out the academic year as principal, and her last day will be June 30.

Berle said she's leaving her job to pursue new possibilities and career opportunities.

"My youngest just graduated and is a freshman in college," said Berle, noting that before she spent more than a dozen years as an educator, she worked for 10 years at a research and development firm. "I'm ready for the next adventure."

Superintendent Peter Dillon said Berle has had many roles during her years in the district — she's been a third grade teacher, a director of learning and teaching, staff developer, principal — and she has excelled at all of them.

"She's been very effective in all those roles, and we're going to miss her," he said.