‘Prison Break’ Returning for Second Revival, Says Dominic Purcell

Well, if FOX was willing to give The X-Files a second second go, you’d better believe more Prison Break is on deck. The network is keeping mum, but star Dominic Purcell seems to be laying plans for another breakout.

The hit FOX drama’s first revival came and went in the spring without much fanfare, but Purcell seemed to suggest over Instagram that another return announcement was imminent. That said, FOX isn’t quite yet confirming the news, even after the actor’s post:

The first revival was initially suggested as a nine-episode limited event, though both FOX bosses and star Wentworth Miller have expressed interest in returning to the franchise once more. Said Miller to Entertainment Weekly in April:

I wouldn’t rule it out. I feel like there’s more story there and now we’re talking about multiple generations. There are a lot of different directions that we could go, but I’m not in favor of exploring any of that unless there’s something awesome that we can sink our teeth into.

Purcell remains a regular on The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow , while Miller recently announced an overall exit from the Arrow -verse. It has since been confirmed, however, that he’ll shoot at least one more episode in January . We’ll likely hear more about any potential Prison Break return early next year, if not sooner. Stay tuned in the meantime.