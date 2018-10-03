Psychological Horror Play Comes to Lenox

We're in the season of spooky activities. Everything from hayrides, ghost stories, haunted tours, cemetery tours and more. How about a creepy one-woman show? A staged reading of 'Squeamish' a solo psychological horror play will be performed in the historic stables at The Mount in Lenox by two time Tony nominee Alison Fraser this Saturday Oct. 6 at 8:00 PM. Get ready for a horrifying one woman show this Saturday. You can get complete information by going here

About Alison Fraser

Alison Fraser is a nationally acclaimed performer who has appeared in concert at such venues as Carnegie Hall, The White House, Town Hall, The Brooklyn Botanic Gardens, The Tisch Center for the Arts, The Folger Shakespeare Library, The Greater Trenton Symphony, 54 Below, The Wilma, The Emelin, Joe’s Pub and Symphony Space. She is a two time Tony Award nominee for The Secret Garden and Romance/Romance, a Lucille Lortel Award nominee for First Daughter Suite, a Drama Desk Award nominee for The Secret Garden, and a Carbonell Award winner for Romance/Romance. She is the first ever recipient of Philadelphia’s Barrymore Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of The Blonde in Marion Adler, Scott Wentworth and Craig Boehmler’s film noir musical Gunmetal Blues under the direction of the late Jiri Zizka.

