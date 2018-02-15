Public Hearing for Trucking Company’s Appeal Set for Tue. Feb 20

The Great Barrington Selectboard has recommended that a cease-and-desist order issued to a local business by the zoning enforcement officer Edwin May be upheld by the town board that will hear the order’s appeal.

The Berkshire Edge reports, in a unanimous vote Monday night, the selectmen urged the Great Barrington Zoning Board of Appeals to reject the appeal of Gary J. O’Brien, whose trucking company has been told to halt its illegal practices on Roger Road. The public hearing for the appeal is set for Tuesday, February 20.

In December, several angry residents who live near O’Brien’s trucking operation went to the selectmen’s meeting to complain about a decades-old problem: a heavy-equipment business whose vehicles roar up and down the residentially-zoned Blue Hill and Roger roads at all hours of the day and whose owner seemed to be ignoring the cease-and-desist order issued Nov. 22, 2017, by building inspector and code enforcement officer Edwin May.