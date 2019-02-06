Public Transportation Advisory Committee Details

From the Town of Great Barrington

The Great Barrington Selectboard has asked the town manager to create a Public Transportation Advisory Committee and endorsed a public survey to assess transit needs in South County.

The South County Public Bus Service Survey is available online and will soon be available in print at a number of South County locations. The survey seeks feedback on BRTA ridership and preferences for routes serving the area.

The Public Transit Advisory Committee will include representatives from the Selectboard and Planning Board, plus up to three South County residents. Representatives from other South County selectboards will be invited to attend and participate.

This committee will be charged with regularly evaluating the public transportation needs of South County residents, through surveys and public input meetings, in order to provide recommendations to the Town Manager, the Selectboard and the BRTA.

A print version of the Survey will be distributed in several South County locations. The Survey will be available in both English and Spanish.

A transportation presentation, developed by Tate Coleman, was presented to the Selectboard last month and is available online .

Anyone interested in participating on the new committee may email jtabakin@townofgb.org or call (413) 528-1619 ext. 2.