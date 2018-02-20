R. Kelly Served With Eviction Notice for Georgia Mansion

R. Kelly is on the verge of losing his Georgia mansion, as he was recently served with an eviction notice on the Duluth, County abode.

DailyMail is reporting the crooner was hit with eviction papers on Tuesday (Feb. 13). The notice reveals the crooner is behind $23,084.90 in rent and owes an additional $2,308.49 in late fees. The monthly rent on the property is $11,542. According to the report, no one was home when the eviction noticed was served, and the property looked abandoned.

Back in December, Kelly claimed both of his Atlanta homes had been broken into, with an associate taking many items including furniture, TVs and his washer and dryer.

Sources close to the situation tell DailyMail, R. Kelly has been downsizing due to a dip in revenue last year. According to the source, the accusations that he was running an abusive sex cult last year had an effect on his funds. The "Down Low" singer went through a lot of bad press including reports he paid and accuser to keep her story quiet. He even got paid a visit by police who were doing a welfare check on behalf of one of the families of one of the women who is reportedly staying with him.

Despite numerous allegations , he maintains his innocence and has yet to be charged with any crime. The home is another matter. Criminal charges are expected to be levied against the singer due to the damage done to the house.