As the ranks of the “Me Too” movement swell, it seems increasingly likely that #TimesUp for Woody Allen . Amazon’s own Golden Globe-winning Rachel Brosnahan now speaks out against working with the director on his first-ever TV project, Crisis in Six Scenes .

Following on the heels of Greta Gerwig , Timothée Chalamet , Mira Sorvino and more, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel breakout (and former House of Cards star) Brosnahan expressed regret at working with Allen in spite of his decades of allegations. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter , Brosnahan acknowledged an overall smooth experience with her recurring role in Crisis in Six Scenes (seriously, remember when Woody Allen did a TV show? ), but regrets the decision in hindsight:

Look, I had a great experience working on that project. But I do have to take this opportunity to say that, for me, I have really struggled with the decision to do that project for a long time … Honestly, it’s the decision that I have made in my life that is the most inconsistent with everything I stand for and believe in, both publicly and privately. And while I can’t take it back, it’s important to me, moving forward, to make decisions that better reflect the things that I value and my worldview.

Allen’s daughter Dylan Farrow recently renewed accusations of being molested by her father, speaking in her first TV interview . She’d previously written about the allegations in a 2014 New York Times op-ed, though Allen has repeatedly denied the claims and sought to cast blame on Dylan’s mother, Mia Farrow. Last month saw Dylan publishing another op-ed calling for actors to cut ties with Allen, after which Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Hall , and The Tick star Griffin Newman all spoke out and donated salaries to organizations aiding abuse survivors .

Worth noting – Brosnahan also held a recurring role on Netflix’s House of Cards , but shared no scenes with disgraced star Kevin Spacey . She nonetheless added of the controversy, “I think that it was handled beautifully. They took swift action, and I so look forward to the future of the show with Robin Wright front-and-center.”

Time will tell if any outlets begin cutting ties with Allen, so stay tuned.