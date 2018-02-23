Rachel McAdams Is Reportedly Expecting Her First Child!

Does Rachel McAdams have a bun in the oven?

Numerous sources close to the Notebook actress claim McAdams is expecting her first child , E! News learned on Thursday (February 22).

Moreover, the 39-year-old's latest retreat from the spotlight in recent months has only fueled speculations that she is pregnant.

This week, McAdams was not in attendance for the red carpet opening of her new murder mystery film, Game Night , which hits theaters tomorrow (February 23). The gossip pub also asserts the last time the Oscar-nominated performer was spotted in plain sight she was wearing a baggy jacket at an unspecified airport in Toronto.

No one from the Spotlight star's team could be reached for comment, and no details of the alleged father of McAdams' child have been announced as of yet.

Still, fans have long-contemplated the True Detective favorite's been romancing 37-year-old screenwriter Jamie Linden, which first arose after the rumored item was discovered holding hands in places like Los Angeles and Paris , and then spotted together again at a mutual friend’s wedding ceremony — albeit McAdams and Linden have never gone red carpet-exclusive with their relationship.

The maybe-mommy-to-be herself has yet to address the news as well, though she has always been open to the idea of having children of her own. In a 2015 interview with Marie Claire , the Canadian entertainer shared her desire to have kids at some point in the future.