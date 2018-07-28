Railroad Crossing Closure Information

Here's an important travel notice we received from the Town of Sheffield

The Housatonic Railroad will begin replacing their tracks from the CT line to Pittsfield. On Monday (7/30) they will begin transporting the long rails by train from CT to Pittsfield. This will result in closure of the Railroad Crossing at all locations along the route. The crossings will be closed for approximately 15 minutes each time a train needs to travel through. The Railroad company will have staff at each site to help travelers find a detour route if necessary. This disruption will continue throughout next week.