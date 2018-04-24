Rally Wraps Up Autism Awareness Month in the Berkshires

April's commemoration of Autism Awareness Month has been marked by many events and activities in the Berkshires. There have been art exhibits, workshops, speakers, window displays and a lot of folks wearing blue on Fridays to show their support. This Friday the Autism Collaborative of Berkshire County will cap off the month with a rally from 5 to 7 P.M. at Pittsfield's Park Square.

The goal of this month-long campaign has been to increase access and heighten awareness of services available to individuals and families impacted by autism. Everyone's invited to come out Friday and stand in solidarity with Autism Awareness and celebrate the accomplishments of individuals with autism.