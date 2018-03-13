One thing to know about Dwayne Johnson is that he loves to promote his movies. He’s probably the most enthusiastic actor in the business, constantly posting all-caps Instagrams and tweets from behind the scenes to get folks hyped up about his next projects. He’s been excited about his new blockbuster Rampage since he started shooting it last year, and wants to make sure he looks as cool and fearless as possible in all its promotional material. Which… doesn’t always happen.

Johnson’s new Rampage teaser, posted on Twitter this week, pokes more fun at its star than Johnson intended. Frustrated, he keeps pausing the clips, cutting off one when it describes him as “one crazy, brown, bald-headed, tattooed man running for his mother f---ing life.” Look, we can’t all look cool when a giant gorilla is punching out a giant alligator mere feet from us. Sometimes sprinting away from the danger is the only thing you can do.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Primatologist Davis Okoye (Johnson), a man who keeps people at a distance, shares an unshakable bond with George, the extraordinarily intelligent, silverback gorilla who has been in his care since birth. But a rogue genetic experiment gone awry mutates this gentle ape into a raging creature of enormous size. To make matters worse, it's soon discovered there are other similarly altered animals. As these newly created alpha predators tear across North America, destroying everything in their path, Okoye teams with a discredited genetic engineer to secure an antidote, fighting his way through an ever-changing battlefield, not only to halt a global catastrophe but to save the fearsome creature that was once his friend.

Rampage opens in theaters on April 20.