Every Movie and TV Reference in ‘Ready Player One’
In the future world of Ready Player One, a group of virtual-reality players known as “gunters” hunt for the ultimate Easter egg; a secret buried so deep within the VR landscape of the “OASIS” that no one has ever found it. Whoever does find it will receive full control of the OASIS and the estate left behind by its creator, James Halliday. Which is, in and of itself, an Easter egg, or at least a reference to a previous movie (Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory).
This is not an isolated incident. Every single scene (and a high percentage of individual shots) of Ready Player One feature movie and TV Easter eggs, inviting audience members to become their own gunters. Granted, identifying every time the movie riffs on Say Anything or Back to the Future won’t win you anything (as far as I’m aware of) but it is a whole lot of fun.
