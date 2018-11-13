Red Sox Announcer Jerry Remy Announces He is ‘Cancer Free’

It has been a scary road for longtime Red Sox color commentator Jerry Remy. However, it looks like he has turned the corner in his most recent battle with cancer.

Remy announced via Twitter on Saturday morning that his most recent trip to get scanned revealed some very positive news.

"Friday was a very good day for me," Remy said. "Had my first scan since going through treatments. Highly successful. Cancer free for now and hopefully forever. So pleased!"

Remy has been battling cancer off and on since 2008 when he was first diagnosed with lung cancer. His most recent relapse took place in August, which took him out of the broadcast booth for the remainder of the season.

The former Red Sox second baseman, and commentator of nearly 4,000 games for Boston, made an appearance at the team's World Series parade , saying "I'm kicking cancer's a**!"