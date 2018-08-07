Red Sox Commentator Jerry Remy Diagnosed with Cancer Again

Jerry Remy returned to the broadcast booth during spring training after receiving treatment for cancer -- his fifth time battling the disease.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the longtime NESN color commentator for the Red Sox is battling cancer once again.

"At this time, Jerry’s focus is on his medical treatment," NESN released in a statement. "The thoughts and prayers of all of us at NESN and the Red Sox are with Jerry and his family during this difficult time."

Remy has called almost 4,000 games in the commentary booth since joining the NESN team in 1988. He also played second base for the Sox from 1978-1984.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Jerry," said the Red Sox on Twitter. "Keep fighting!"