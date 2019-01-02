Relay For Life 2019 Kickoff

It's hard to believe but Relay season is just about here. The American Cancer Society Berkshire County 2019 Relay for Life event returns to Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington on Friday, June 21 and Saturday June 22.

The first step in getting to the annual June event is attending the 2019 Relay For Life Kickoff meeting which takes place on Tuesday, Jan. 15 at Luau Hale Restaurant, 569 Pittsfield Road in Lenox, MA beginning at 6:00 P.M. Light dinner fare will be provided prior to the meeting. This year's theme is "Together We Can Toon Out Cancer!"

By attending the meeting, you'll learn what Relay is all about, how you can contribute to the organization and event's mission, how you can volunteer and you you can form/join a Relay team among other things.

Stay up to date by going here and here

For more information contact Ray Gardino, Relay For Life Berkshire County - Event Lead by emailing: ray.gardino@yahoo.com or by calling (413) 717-2592.