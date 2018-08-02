Relay For Life Bake Sale Coming Up

As you know the American Cancer Society Berkshire County Relay For Life event took place a couple of months ago at Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington on June 22 and 23.

Even though the actual Relay event has passed, the committee and teams are still raising money for the event before they reach their deadline. The committee is just a few thousand dollars shy of hitting their goal for 2018's Relay For Life fundraiser.

You can help the Relay committee and teams reach their goal by attending Alton's Walkers Bake Sale this Saturday, August 4 from 10:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. The bake sale will be held at C.A. Lindell & Sons, 59 Church Street, Canaan, CT.

Help Relay for Life in the fight against cancer this Saturday as they continue to celebrate, remember and fight back!