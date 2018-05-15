Remember My Name Benefit

As you may know Kassedi Storm Clark was shot to death by her estranged boyfriend this past April. The end to this domestically violent relationship was a great tragedy leaving five children without either of their parents.

Family and friends of her family are joining together to raise funds for those children and for a scholarship in her name at BCC.

The benefit event will take place on Sunday, June 10 from 12:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at the Tavern at the A, 303 Crane Ave. in Pittsfield.

There will be seven bands performing at this benefit including: "Shyne," "Live Wire," "Evan Rude," "Jill Gallagher Band," "License to Groove," "Bottom Up," and "Harbour Grace." In addition there will be door prizes, raffles and a 50/50.

The benefit is sponsored by the Elizabeth Freeman Center