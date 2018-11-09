Remembering “Alice’s Restaurant” At The Mahaiwe

Prior to Thanksgiving, The southern Berkshires pay homage to a 1969 film that was filmed in our back yard as various musicians will take center stage at The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Castle Street in Great Barrington on Saturday, November 17th to bring back wonderful memories regarding "Alice's Restaurant"....The legendary eatery once stood in the heart of Stockbridge that remains near and dear to many of it's loyal patrons not only locally, but worldwide as tourists made the pilgrimage to sample the fare and entertainment during it's hey day.

A packed house will be attendance to see Arlo Guthrie perform songs from the movie as he will be joined by Terry "A La Berry" Hall, Steve Ide and former Shenandoah member Carole Ide....Arlo's daughter Sara Lee Guthrie will be the opening act as she will exhibit her pop-fused folk-rock sound to her audience....She perfected her craft by joining her father and brother, Abe on various tours and has released 4 albums since beginning her newfound musical journey almost 2 decades ago....Now you can actually see a live performance by Sara right here in Great Barrington on November 17th.

Sara will share some terrific stories about her career and will give us a preview of next weekend's concert as she joins Ron Carson on WSBS for the latest installment of our Saturday morning chat which follows The Trading Post at 10:05 am....Tune in to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM....Listen LIVE on line by logging on to www.wsbs.com....You can also access the chat by downloading the free WSBS app to your smart phone, tablet or mobile device and on Amazon Alexa enabled devices.

Yes, Your Home Town Station, WSBS will be featuring Arlo Guthrie's "Alice Restaurant" in it's entirety during various times on Thanksgiving Day (November 22nd)....We'll keep you posted as to when you can tune in to this annual "Turkey Day" tradition on our air waves.

Credits include a photo of Sara Lee Guthrie courtesy of her Facebook page

Information on this concert from a press release sent by The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington.