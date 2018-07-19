Reminder for All GB Fire District Residents

The Great Barrington Fire District special meeting will be taking place on Monday, July 30 at the Mt. Cavanaugh Fire District Building located at 17 East Street in Great Barrington. The special meeting will begin at 6:00 P.M. All fire district residents are encouraged to attend.

In addition, the warrant for the Great Barrington Fire District special meeting on July 30 has been posted at the following locations for your review:

Great Barrington Fire District Office - 17 East Street

Great Barrington Town Hall - 334 Main Street

Great Barrington Post Office - 222 Main Street

Mason Library - 231 Main Street

Great Barrington Fire District office hours are Monday - Thursday from 7:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.