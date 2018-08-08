Report: Playskool Brand Crayons Sold at Dollar Store Revealed Asbestos

If you purchased any Playskool brand crayons at a Dollar Tree store, you may want to take precaution.

The United States Public Interest Research Group Education Fund released their annual Safer School Supplies list. The purpose of the list is to "give parents and teachers the option to choose school supplies that do not contain toxic chemicals."

In the report, it was revealed that Playskool brand crayons purchased at a Dollar Tree location and the 36-pack of crayons had a positive test for tremolite; a type of asbestos.

"We tested the green color crayon," said the report. "Asbestos is a known carcinogen and can lead to serious health conditions, including lung cancer and mesothelioma."

The U.S. PIRG has their recommendations.

"Dollar Tree and Playskool should recall the asbestos-tainted crayons and remove them from store shelves. They should also contact customers to warn them about the crayons."

The Washington Post reports that Hasbro, the parent company of Playskool, is conducting "a thorough investigation" into the report.