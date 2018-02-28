Residents Concerned Over Proposed Marijuana Facility

A proposed marijuana growing, testing and preparation complex is concerning residents in the Lake Buel area of New Marlborough and Monterey who are worried about the business' potential environmental and aesthetic impacts on the neighborhood.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that Oasis Campus LLC has applied to the New Marlborough Select Board for a special permit to open a large medical and recreational cannabis compound at 1270 Hartsville Road that developers would rent to marijuana-related growing and processing companies. No sales would be conducted on campus.

A hearing for the special permit will be held March 12 at 6 p.m. at the Town Hall on Mill River Southfield Road. The meeting is open to the public.

Ahead of the hearing, the Select Board has received six letters and emails from residents, including two from people representing community associations, against the project. No correspondence has been submitted in support of the business. New Marlborough does not have any bylaws specific to marijuana sales or cultivation.