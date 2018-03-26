The long wait for new Rick and Morty is especially fraught this year, as conservative estimates place Season 4 in late 2019 (at best). Now, creators confirm Adult Swim has not yet renewed the series, and contract negotiations with parent company Turner are to blame.

Late last week, co-creator Dan Harmon explained to an aggressive fan over Twitter that “it can be challenging … to write a show that hasn’t been ordered by a network,” confirming that Season 4 of the popular Adult Swim series had not yet been greenlit. No explanation was given for the renewal delay – especially in light of fan fervor surrounding the show’s third season – but Harmon’s explanation followed a January quote from writer Ryan Ridley that no work had begun on Season 4. Now, co-creator and star Justin Roiland tells fans their ire is best directed at Adult Swim’s overseers, Turner Broadcasting:

There may be more to the story than simple indecision, however. Harmon once again fielded the Rick and Morty question during an appearance on Kevin Smith and Scott Mosier’s SModcast , but this time explained that complications with unspecified contracts were responsible for the delay (h/t Newsweek ):

The reason we’re not working on Rick and Morty right now ain’t because I figured out that I don’t need to impress you. It’s because of a little something called contract negotiations and it’s gotten complicated this time around.

Last we heard , Harmon was hoping to up Season 4’s episode order from ten to fourteen, given their prior experience overcoming delays. At the very least, 2018 is set to bring us a series of Oni Press one-shot comics with some fan-favorite characters, while McDonald’s is enjoying another bout of Szechuan sauce promotion .

We may hear more when Turner holds its Upfront presentation in May, or at least by the Adult Swim Festival in October , so stay tuned.