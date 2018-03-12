She warned us of her reign years ago, and these streaming numbers prove it still won't let up.

Mere days after being declared as Apple Music's most preeminent woman in streaming — besting the likes of Taylor Swift , Beyoncé , and Ariana Grande — Rihanna celebrated yet another milestone with the music company when she was revealed as the first female artist to traverse 2 billion streams worldwide.

Apple Music tweeted the "Work" singer's achievement on International Women's Day (March 10), which only made the record-breaking moment a lot sweeter.

Rihanna's vocals and verses have, without a doubt, helped push hits like Calvin Harris' "This Is What You Came For" and DJ Khaled's "Wild Thoughts" to popularity on Apple Music, but the 30-year-old Barbadian's had just as much solo success on the platform with highly-acclaimed tracks like "Love on the Brain," "Needed Me," and "Bitch Better Have My Money," to name just a few.

“When I found out that I was the first female artist to cross 2 billion worldwide streams on Apple Music!” the “Kiss It Better” performer responded to the news on Instagram with a dance video expressing her excitement. “God is too lit!!!!”

This isn't the first time the Anti goddess beat her competition to the punch, either. On July 1, 2015, she became RIIA's first and only artist ever to cross 100 million song certifications .

To date, the dance-pop "kween" is the eighth best-selling performer of all time, having sold an estimated 230 million records since her debut in 2005. She also holds eight Grammy Awards throughout her 15-year career and hit a three-peat last December when she was announced as Spotify's most-streamed female artist in 2017 .

Verdict: Put some respect on Ri's name.