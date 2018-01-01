Ringo Starr’s Knighthood Is Confirmed by the Queen

Ringo Starr ’s knighthood has been confirmed in Queen Elizabeth’s New Year Honors list, where he appeared as Mr. Richard Starkey MBE and was named a Knight Bachelor for services to music. Last week reports suggested that the honor was about to be bestowed on the Beatles drummer, after former bandmate Paul McCartney had spent years canvassing in favor of the move.

Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees was also confirmed a Knight Bachelor, in an annual list that this year featured a total of 1,123 names receiving a variety of honors, including pop singer Marc Almond, who received an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire).

The Beatles received MBEs in 1965, while Gibb and his late bandmate brothers Maurice and Robin, got CBEs in 2002. Describing himself as “deeply honored, humbled, and very proud,” Barry Alan Crompton Gibb CBE said, "This is a moment to be treasured and never forgotten. I want to acknowledge how responsible my brothers are for this honor. It is as much theirs as it is mine. The magic, the glow, and the rush will last me the rest of my life.”

The Queen’s New Year Honors list seeks to recognize “the achievements and service of extraordinary people across the United Kingdom.” It is issued via the U.K. Government’s Cabinet Office. The physical ceremonies for those whose awards merit them take place at a later date, usually in Buckingham Palace in London. The tradition has been in place since 1890, when it was begun during the reign of Queen Victoria.