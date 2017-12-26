Ringo Starr to Reportedly Receive Knighthood

It is believed that Beatles drummer Ringo Starr will be honored with a knighthood. One British tabloid is reporting that he is to mentioned in the Queen’s New Year honors list in recognition of his services to music and charity.

The official announcement will be made on Jan. 1, but the Sun reported that a close friend had confirmed Starr’s name would appear on the list for 2018. “It came as a bolt from the blue. Ringo was totally knocked sideways, but is chuffed to bits,” said the source.

Bandmate Paul McCartney was knighted in 1997. All four members of the Beatles were given MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) awards in 1965 – although John Lennon sent his back as a political protest four years later.

Starr, 77, was said to have “given up all hope” of being knighted until he was notified by letter a few weeks ago. “He’ll feel 10 feet tall when he goes back [to Buckingham Palace[,” said another source. “[G]iving Ringo a knighthood will do some way towards recognizing the contribution the Beatles made to popular music.” Adding that it was “long overdue,” the source also described Starr as a “beacon of Beatlemania.”

McCartney had previously insisted “it’s about time” the honor was conferred. Replying to the suggestion that he should ask the Queen himself, he said: “The last time I went by, she was out. Otherwise I would have popped in and said, ‘Look, love, Sir Richard Starkey.’"