An already-tragic aftermath of FOX’s Glee has taken another sad turn. Disgraced star Mark Salling has been found dead at the age of 35, as police appear to have ruled the actor’s death a suicide.

According to TMZ , Salling’s body was found near the actor’s home by a riverbed in Sunland. No official cause of death has yet been confirmed, but the report specifies “We’re told he may have died after hanging himself.” The former Glee star previously pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography – up to 50,000 images on his computer – and was awaiting a sentence of likely 4-7 years in prison. TMZ also notes that the actor had reportedly cut his wrists as a suicide attempt in August.

Salling’s apparent suicide is yet another tragic footnote for the one-time blockbuster FOX drama, which also lost the actor’s onscreen buddy Cory Monteith to a drug overdose in 2013 . Salling played the regular role of Noah “Puck” Puckerman from the series’ outset, moving to recurring with the fifth season. The actor was also a musician who wrote and produced his own music atop playing piano, guitar, bass and drums.

Condolences to family and those mourning the troubled star as we await further details.