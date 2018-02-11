A great loss for the acting community today, as one of its most recognizable supporting players has passed away. House of Cards , Fantastic Four and The Wire vet Reg E. Cathey has died at the age of 59, reports confirm.

News of Cathey’s passing was first corroborated by The Wire creator David Simon over social media. The actor put his distinctive baritone voice to use over two seasons as political operative Norman Wilson, campaign manager to Tommy Carcetti ( Game of Thrones ’ Aiden Gillen). According to TMZ , Cathey died of lung cancer at his home in New York, surrounded by friends and family.

In addition to his roles in HBO series like The Wire and Oz , Cathey recurred through five seasons of House of Cards as ribs joint owner and Frank’s confidante Freddy Hayes; earning three Emmy nominations and one win for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. In addition to film roles like the 2015 Fantastic Four reboot’s Franklin Storm, Cathey’s rich TV history also included appearances in Star Trek: The Next Generation , ER , 30 Rock , multiple Law & Order series, Inside Amy Schumer and much more. Most recently, Cathey maintained a regular role in Cinemax’s Outcast .

The actor was born in Alabama and educated at University of Michigan and the Yale School of Drama. Best wishes to all those mourning a truly regrettable loss.