Rose Marie, Star of ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show,’ Dies at 94

Another TV icon has been lost in an already-difficult 2017. Reports confirm that The Dick Van Dyke Show icon and Hollywood Squares veteran Rose Marie has passed away at the extended age of 94.

The actress’ Twitter account shared as much on Thursday, explaining that “It is with broken hearts that we share the terribly sad news that our beloved Rose Marie passed away this afternoon.” Born Rose Marie Mazetta, the actress began her extensive career as Vaudeville child star Baby Rose Marie, and later made her greatest impression as comedy writer Sally Rogers on The Dick Van Dyke Show . Marie also appeared on The Doris Day Show and all incarnations of Hollywood Squares , in addition to film and TV roles in Top Banana , Cheaper to Keep Her , Dick and Jane , S.W.A.T. , Murphy Brown , Wings and more.

Not only was Rose Marie working since the age of three, but her career spans collaborations with the likes of W.C. Fields, Al Capone and Bugsy Siegel, to performances for Presidents Coolidge, Hoover, and Roosevelt, and nightclub gigs at New York’s Copacabana, Las Vegas’ The Flamingo and more. She was married to Bobby Guy, who died in 1964, and is survived by daughter Georgiana “Noopy” Marie and son-in-law Steven Rodrigues (h/t EW ).

Best wishes to those mourning Rose Marie’s loss in the meantime.