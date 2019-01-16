Rising Star Violinist and Pianist to Perform in GB (photos)

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA—Violinist Stefan Jackiw and pianist Conrad Tao, both highly acclaimed musicians, will perform a program of 19th and 20th Century classics on Saturday, Jan. 26 at 8 pm. The program is preceded by a pre-concert conversation with Jackiw and Tao at 6:45 pm. The event is presented by South Berkshire Concerts at Bard College at Simon’s Rock and will be held at the college’s Daniel Arts Center. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $10.

The performers are both rising stars who are enjoying dynamic careers, including an upcoming appearance by Jackiw at Tanglewood and a composition of Tao’s performed by the New York Philharmonic last Fall. The program will include works by Stravinsky, Lutoslawski, Saariaho, and Brahms’ First Violin Sonata.

About Jackiw

Stefan Jackiw is recognized as one of his generation’s most significant artists, captivating audiences with playing that combines poetry and purity with an impeccable technique. In 2017 he performed the complete violin sonatas of Charles Ives at 92Y in New York, a feat he will repeat at Tanglewood this summer.

Stefan made his European debut at age 14 to great critical acclaim, playing the Mendelssohn Violin Concerto with the Philharmonia Orchestra. His sensational performance was featured on the front page of London’s Times, and the Strad reported, “A 14-year-old violinist took the London music world by storm.” Stefan has also performed abroad with the London Philharmonic, the Orchestre Philharmonique de Strasbourg, the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, l’Orchestra del Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, the Ulster Orchestra of Ireland, the Seoul Philharmonic, and the Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin. He has also appeared as soloist with the Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, New York, Philadelphia, and San Francisco symphony orchestras, and performed the Brahms Violin Concerto with the Albany Symphony at their opening concert last October.

About Tao

Conrad Tao has appeared worldwide as a pianist and composer, and has been dubbed a musician of “probing intellect and open-hearted vision” by the New York Times, a “thoughtful and mature composer” by NPR, and “ferociously talented” by Time Out New York. His orchestral composition “Everything Must Go,” performed by the New York Philharmonic last September under the direction of their new conductor Jaap van Sweden, was featured on the New York Times Best Classical Music of 2018, marking Conrad’s second consecutive year of inclusion on the New York Times’ list.

Although only 24 years old, Tao has been busy performing, composing, and earning major awards for many years. In 2011, the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars and the Department of Education named Tao a Presidential Scholar in the Arts, and the National Foundation for Advancement in the Arts awarded him a Young Arts gold medal in music. Throughout this season, Conrad has continued to perform concertos with orchestras around the world, including engagements with the Swedish Radio, San Diego, Baltimore, Pacific, and Colorado symphony orchestras, the Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic under Gustavo Dudamel. Conrad performs duo chamber music concerts with violinist Stefan Jackiw, including a debut performance at 92Y, and ensemble engagements with the JCT Trio in Seoul, South Korea, Lincoln, Nebraska, and Interlochen, Michigan, along with solo recital programs.

About South Berkshire Concerts At Simon's Rock

South Berkshire Concerts at Bard College at Simon’s Rock attracts renowned and emerging performers from around the world who represent a dynamic variety of traditional and inventive programming. Launched over 45 years ago at Simon’s Rock, the South Berkshire Concerts epitomize the college’s commitment to intellectual dialogue, creative expression, and service to community. Students and the public are exposed to a range of musical experiences, and often engage directly with the musicians during robust Q&A sessions.

