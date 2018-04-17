One of the biggest roadblocks to cancer treatment is transportation. That's why the American Cancer Society Road to Recovery Program provides patients in need with free rides to treatment. And the Road To Recovery program needs your help?

ACS's Road To Recovery program has provided hundreds of thousands of rides for patients, but the need for drivers continues to accelerate.

The American Cancer Society asks you to please help them spread the word about the importance of giving patients a much-needed ride to their cancer-related medical appointments and if you can volunteer yourself, even better.

Drivers need the following to volunteer:

- a good driving record

- a current driver's license

- proof of adequate automobile insurance

- access to safe a and reliable vehicle

- schedule availability

- regular desktop, laptop, or tablet computer access

To volunteer, or learn how to get involved, call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345. You can also find more information here

Additional screening and training will be required.