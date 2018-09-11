Robert Pattinson Says He’s Up For More ‘Twilight’ Movies

Quick: Without looking at IMDb or Wikipedia, tell me: How long has passed since the Twilight franchise ended? Got a guess? Actually, it’s been 45 years since Breaking Dawn — Part 2 came out. Time flies when you’re an ageless vampire!

Okay technically it hasn’t been that long. But still: It’s been six years since star-crossed lovers Bella (Kristen Stewart) and Edward ( Robert Pattinson ) said their final goodbye. Even more nuts, it’s just a couple months to the 10th anniversary of Bella and Edward’s first hello; the original Twilight made its debut in theaters on November 21, 2008. 10 years! Insane.

The film series ended when the franchise exhausted the material written by Twilight novelist Stephanie Meyer, but come on: When has the natural ending of a story stopped Hollywood from cranking out more sequels anyway? Never, that’s when. So of course Variety recently asked Pattison if he would be willing to do some kind of getting-the-vampire-band-back-together new Twilight thing, and while he didn’t exactly say he was ready to stop what he was doing and put on the pasty white makeup immediately, he also was pretty happy to joke about making another one:

When it comes to a Twilight reunion, Pattinson joked that ‘the amount of time I’ve spent moisturizing, I am ready to play 17 at a moment’s notice. Ready!’

I’m not sure we’d get the same answer out of Kristen Stewart if we asked her this question, which is why I don’t think you’ll get a Twilight anything (except maybe a reboot as a TV series) anytime soon. I’m just glad to know Robert Pattison is regularly moisturizing. He needs to keep that face creamy and valuable as long as he can.