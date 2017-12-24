Rock Stars Who Golf

While it may seem like golf is incongruous with the rock n' roll lifestyle, many musicians have been known to enjoy a day out on the links. We've collected photos of many of them below.

Alice Cooper is probably the most famous golfing rocker (or is that rocking golfer?), boasting, as of 2016, a 5.3 handicap and having written a 2007 memoir about his love of the game, Alice Cooper, Golf Monster: A Rock 'N' Roller's 12 Steps to Becoming a Golf Addict . Cooper, a lifelong athlete and sports fan, took up golf in 1982 after a stint in rehab, and he credits it with helping him maintain more healthy habits by playing nearly every day, even when he's on tour.

“When I came out of the hospital, I had to find another addiction that would not kill me, knowing I have an addictive personality," he told the San Diego Union-Tribune . "I was a good baseball player, so I figured, well, how hard can golf be? Every guy I know who is a former alcoholic or addict golfs at least five days a week.”

While he doesn't seem to play as frequently as Cooper, Eddie Van Halen is also an avid golfer, and reportedly has a membership at the exclusive Lakeside Golf Club in Burbank, Calif., which also boasts Jack Nicholson , Andy Garcia and Justin Timberlake as members. Van Halen, who has an 18 handicap, has also been spotted at many charity golf tournaments over the years, and held his own in 1994. He was the subject of a Maximum Golf profile in 2001, where he also described his battle with cancer.

In addition to Cooper and Van Halen, you'll also see photos of Tommy Lee , Bob Seger , Vince Neil , Don Felder , Bret Michaels , Glenn Frey and more. Check it all out below.