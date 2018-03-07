Rod Stewart Has Finished a New Album Called ‘Blood Red Roses’

Rod Stewart has been gearing up for his summer tour with Cyndi Lauper , but he's also been in the studio. Today (March 6), he revealed that he's completed work on a new album called Blood Red Roses , although it has yet to be determined when it will be released. His most recent album was 2015's Another Country .

He broke the news while he and Lauper were speaking with Kyle Meredith of Louisville's WFPK , who asked if either of them had any material coming out. "My album's finished," Stewart said. "We're not sure when it's coming out. It's called Blood Red Roses . It's absolutely fantastic. ... Even I say it meself" He added that there are 12 songs on the album, 11 of which he wrote.

Pressed for more details by Lauper, he said that "we don't know whether we're going to bring it out in May or June or September. There's a big discussion going on. ... It they bring it out in May and we're on tour in June, I will be [performing songs from it on tour], otherwise I won't. No, probably not. You know how difficult it is to try and convince people to listen to brand new songs when you've got so many songs that they want to hear. We'll see how it goes."

In discussing both his and Lauper's famously outlandish outfits, Stewart, who was knighted in 2016, said that he has one thing in common with Queen Elizabeth II: "We've both had the same haircut for 50 years."

This will be the second consecutive year that he and Lauper are touring together. They'll begin with a standalone show at the Hollywood Bowl on June 25. A month later, they'll kick it off proper at the Hard Rock Event Center in Hollywood, Fla., and conclude on Sept. 1 at the White River Amphitheater in Seattle. Check out all the dates here .