‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Welcomes Daughter

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is officially a dad.

The Jersey Shore star welcomed his first child , a daughter, with girlfriend Jen Harley on Tuesday (April 3), a source confirmed to E! News.

Harley, who is already a mom to 11-year-old son Mason, documented the beginning of the experience on Instagram.

"Just in case you guys didn’t know, I’m in f—ing labor,” she said in an Instagram Stories video filmed from her hospital bed on Monday, explaining that it was 2 p.m. and she was about to receive an epidural. "“Ron lands at 7, so we have five [hours]. I’m feeling really uncomfortable about pushing a baby out of my vagina right now.”

Ortiz-Magro and Harley announced they were expecting in December, when Harley was six months pregnant, and shared their gender reveal in January. He previously told Us Weekly that though “every guy wants a boy,” he grew up with sisters, so he’s “used to being around girls.”

Ortiz-Magro is set to appear on the Jersey Shore reboot, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation , which premieres on Thursday. Neither he or Harley have commented about the birth of their daughter.