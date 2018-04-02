‘Roseanne’ Reboot Renewed for Season 2 by ABC

ABC's Roseanne reboot has only been on the air for a week but the show will be coming back for another season. According to a March 30 report from Deadline, Roseanne has been renewed for Season 2 by ABC after massive ratings during the March 27 premiere.

According to sources, Season 2 of Roseanne will consist of 13 episodes, up from nine episodes that will air in Season 1. “We’re thrilled that America has welcomed the Conner family back into their homes,” said Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment. “The show is as fresh and relevant today as it was when it left the air 21 years ago. We can’t wait to see what the Roseanne team has in store for next year.”

While Season 2 of the series has just been announced, ABC had already laid the groundwork for a renewal. Ahead of the March 27 premiere, the network had already cast deals for a second season that would include 10 to 13 episodes.

Although the Roseanne reboot has been a huge success for ABC, drawing 18.44 million viewers, not everyone is a fan of the show. Model Chrissy Teigen said she used to watch Roseanne but recently slammed Roseanne Barr for normalizing Nazism. "Argh. Hit show on ABC. we have reached peak normalization," Teigen tweeted after Barr tweeted, "NAZI SALUTE."