One wouldn’t necessarily expect the Conner family to take stock of the Oscars, but Roseanne is officially going for gold. The 90th Academy Awards brought our first look at ABC’s upcoming Roseanne revival, and John Goodman’s miraculous return has not gone unnoticed.

Ahead of its March 27 premiere, Roseanne revealed its first official 2018 footage with a new Oscars trailer. In it, the ABC comedy naturally pokes fun at the infamous series finale in which Goodman’s character Dan was revealed to have died of a heart attack. Otherwise, little else has changed for the series, including its title comedienne’s infamous laugh.

The 2018 revival will reunite original stars Roseanne Barr, John Goodman , Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert , Johnny Galecki , Michael Fishman and Lecy Goranson. Sarah Chalke will also return in a new role, joining Ames McNamara (Darlene and David’s son, Mark), Shameless star Emma Kenney (Darlene and David’s daughter, Harris), Jayden Rey, director John Pasquin, producers Bruce Helford, Whitney Cummings and Tony Hernandez, and co-executive producer Sid Youngers.

We’ll see if Roseanne lives up to the original on Tuesday, March 27, so stay tuned.