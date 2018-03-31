Well it was pretty exciting, I’ll tell you that much. They said ‘Hold please for the President of the United States of America,’ and that was about the most exciting thing ever, and it was very sweet of him to congratulate us … Well, you know, we just kinda had a private conversation, but we talked about a lot of things, and he’s just happy for me, I’ve known him for many years and he’s done a lot of nice things for me over the years and so it was just a friendly conversation about working and television and ratings … Oh yeah, he really understands ratings and how they measure things, and that’s kind of been an interest of mine too for a long time.