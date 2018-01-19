‘Rupaul’s Drag Race: All Stars': Adam Lambert, Vanessa Hudgens Among Season 3 Guest Judges

Nancy Pelosi will serve as a guest judge in Season 3 of RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars .

The former Speaker of the House will appear on the VH1 reality competition, along with Vanessa Hudgens, Tituss Burgess, Emma Bunton and other stars, according to a network press release.

Kristin Chenoweth, Marc Jacobs, Shay Mitchell , Chris Colfer, Adam Lambert , Constance Zimmer, Todrick Hall, Garcelle Beauvais, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Nicole Byer will also help returning panelists RuPaul , Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews.

Former contestants Aja, BenDeLaCreme, Chi Chi DeVayne, Kennedy Davenport, Milk, Morgan McMichaels, Shangela, Thorgy Thor and Trixie Mattel will compete in the new season. McMichaels appeared in a new teaser released Thursday.

"I'm Morgan McMichaels and I am back to slay the children," the Season 2 star said. "From Season 2 'til now, I've gotten a lot older, a lot fatter and I use a lot more cosmetics."

RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars Season 3 will premiere Jan. 25.

By Annie Martin, UPI.com

