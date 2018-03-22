Rural Health Network To Host Rural Issues Chat

Great Barrington - For rural residents, isolation and poverty can make health care hard to come by. But now there's a plan to help people stay healthy, and it now needs community input.

The Berkshire Eagle reports, Fairview Hospital's Rural Health Network, with a federal rural health grant in hand, is working to make connections among South County residents and a range of health care services, and to work on related rural issues like transportation.

The network is inviting all residents to a conversation Friday at the Stockbridge Town Hall Community Room at 50 Main St. Pizza and salad will be offered at 12:30 p.m., and the meeting will start at 1.

The goal is to help a rural population know how to connect to preventive services, and medical and mental health care, and point them to what they might not know exists.

Just show up to the event on Friday as preregistration is not required.