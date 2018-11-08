One of the few big summer movies in recent memory not based on a comic book or an older summer movie was 2017’s The Hitman’s Bodyguard , a surprisingly likable buddy comedy about [checks IMDb for 35 minutes] a hitman and his bodyguard. Samuel L. Jackson played the hitman; Ryan Reynolds was the bodyguard, and they made a perfect comedy duo yelling at each other for 120 minutes. It was exactly the kind of fun, low-key B-movie that studios used to churn out every other weekend but now seems nearly extinct.

Perhaps because it did seem like such aberration, The Hitman’s Bodyguard was also a hit (man), grossing more than $175 million worldwide against a reported budget of just $30 million. At that point a sequel might have been inevitable, but it could have easily gone south if either Reynolds or Jackson (or Salma Hayek , who played Jackson’s hilariously foul-mouthed wife) decided not to return. Thankfully Variety reports all three will be on hand for The HItman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. The plot synopsis is as follows:

Patrick Hughes will take on directing duties again from a script by Tom O’Connor. The sequel follows bodyguard Michael Bryce (Reynolds) enlisted by Jackson and Hayek’s characters to join them on a mission along the Amalfi Coast. Production is expected to start in March.

Perhaps the not most organic concept for a follow-up, but with Reynolds, Jackson, and Hayek (and Hughes, who did a solid job directing the first film) the pieces are at least in place for a banter-y good time.