Sales Tax Holiday Passed for Aug. 11 & 12 by Legislature

For those waiting for the return of "Tax Free Weekend" in Massachusetts, it looks like your wish is coming true.

In the early morning hours on Wednesday, Legislature passed an addition to the final version of the economic development bill that Massachusetts lawmakers added -- a sales tax free weekend for Aug. 11 & 12.

Local store owners and retailers in the Berkshires have been waiting for this news as the sales tax free weekend helps boost sales when traffic is slower. Residents will save the 6.25 percent on a most purchases. Gov. Charlie Baker already signed a bill making an August tax free weekend an annual thing beginning in 2019. Baker is expected to sign off on next weekend's sales tax holiday.

Items not included in the sales tax weekend are tobacco or marijuana products, gas, electricity, cars, boats, meals or items costing more than $2,500, according to Masslive.com .