Sam Hunt to Join Luke Bryan on 2018 Stadium Tour

Luke Bryan will play 15 stadium dates in 2018 and Sam Hunt will be coming along.

The What Makes You Country XL Tour is part of Bryan's previously-announced What Makes You Country Tour , it’s just super-sized. Beginning on May 31 in Toronto Bryan, Hunt, Carly Pearce , Morgan Wallen and Jon Pardi will play baseball and football stadiums, including the iconic Fenway Park and Wrigley Field, as well as Dodger Stadium.

Bryan will be the first country singer to play Dodger Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Dodgers. During a press event on Tuesday (Jan. 30) he shared that his sons were very impressed he's playing some of the venues that have hosted sporting events they've seen on television.

Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and Detroit’s Ford Field are among the other stadiums he'll hit. All opening acts joined Bryan for the live-streamed announcement, and Pardi and Hunt played songs for fans who tuned in. The “Body Like a Back Road” singer mentioned that he's been writing new songs, but chose to play "Take Your Time." Later he’d say he hopes to have an album out before the tour begins. He’ll be recordings songs in February, March and April.

A worthy footnote: Hunt shaved his beard. Photos taken before the 2018 Grammys show him full grizzly, but on this day he was as clean-shaven as Pardi.

Luke Bryan's 2018 What Makes You Country XL Stadium Dates:

May 31 – Toronto, Ont @ Rogers Centre

June 3 – East Rutherford, N.J. – MetLife Stadium

June 16 – Cincinati, Ohio – Great American Ball Park

June 23 – Tampa, Fla. – Raymond James Stadium

June 30 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Heinz Field

July 5 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

July 6 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

July 21 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Field

July 28 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Dodger Stadium

Aug. 4 – Denver, Colo. – Sports Authority Field at Mile High

Aug. 25 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium

Sept. 1 – Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field

Sept. 2 – Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field

Oct. 13 – Vancouver, B.C. @ BC Place Stadium

Oct. 27 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field