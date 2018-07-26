Sam Lardner Performing Tonight in South County

Sam Lardner and Barcelona will be in the Southern Berkshires this evening as they bring their flavor of eclectic music to the Egremont Barn. The performance begins at 8:00 P.M.

According to the website broadjam , Sam Lardner & Barcelona is everything that a cross-cultural musical experience should be: artists from different traditions meeting in a place where everyone shines brighter. Sam is a seasoned veteran of the American folk and acoustic tradition. He has performed throughout the U.S. as a solo act, and he has led a smoking hot country band around Europe for the past seven years.

Sam's voice and writing are reminiscent of James Taylor in the most intimate moments, although he is often compared to John Denver when he allows his voice to soar and electrify. Sam’s guitar playing is power driven and provides the energy and pulse around which his band, Barcelona, revolves. More information about Sam and Barcelona can be found here and you can get full details about tonight's upcoming performance, including admission info, by going here

Check out this video performance from Sam and Barcelona at the Barn last year

(article image taken from Sam Lardner's website and is used by permission, article information taken from broadjam.com )