‘Sandlot’ Cast Reunites: ‘It Made a Big Impact on a Lot of People’s Lives’

The cast of beloved 1993 kids baseball movie The Sandlot reunited on Today Thursday to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the coming-of-age film.

Marty York (Alan 'Yeah Yeah' McClennan), Tom Guiry (Scotty Smalls), Patrick Renna (Hamilton 'Ham' Porter), Chauncey Leopardi (Michael 'Squints' Palledorous), Brandon Adams (Kenny DeNunez), Victor DiMattia (Timmy Timmons), Grant Gelt (Bertram Grover Weeks) and Shane Obedzinski (Tommy 'Repeat' Timmons) appeared for the reunion , along with director, writer and narrator David Mickey Evans. Mike Vitar, who starred as Benny 'The Jet' Rodriguez, was not present.

"It's been crazy. It definitely gets you in places for free," York told NBC's Gadi Schwartz about being recognized from the film. "I can't walk through a Las Vegas casino without someone yelling, 'Yeah-Yeah!'"

"The film was made with the same amount of love that people have for it, and it was the greatest summer of our lives," Evans said of The Sandlot's production.

It wasn't only the cast who felt the movie's significance, Guiry added.

"It made a big impact on a lot of people's lives," he said.

The reunion video ended with the cast taking the field and playing a game of baseball.

A new collector's edition Blu-ray of The Sandlot has been released in honor of the film's 25th anniversary.

By Wade Sheridan, UPI.com

Copyright © 2018 United Press International, Inc. All Rights Reserved